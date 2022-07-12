Friends have paid tribute to Lauie Michael Tagaloa. Photo / Facebook

A young father who was fatally stabbed in a Brisbane food court early on Monday morning had recently celebrated his daughter's first birthday, it has been revealed.

Lauie Michael Tagaloa, 24, was found dead at the Valley Metro food court outside the Fortitude Valley train station after a "confrontation" between two groups, police say.

The brawl and stabbing was captured in graphic witness footage that has gone viral online.

A close friend of Tagaloa told the Courier-Mail he had recently celebrated his daughter's birthday, as a GoFundMe set up to support his family raised more than $6000.

"He was such a kind-hearted person who cared for everyone else but himself," wrote organiser Jordyn Cooper. "He never deserved any of this. I'm making a GoFundMe to help his family with any financial support they need so please anything would be appreciated."

Tributes on social media described Tagaloa as "a great mate".

"Fly high my brother," Kyle Rouvray wrote.

"RIP brother," wrote George Mejia.

"Rest easy uso, ️can't believe it man … life really is too short. Prayers and thoughts being sent to the Tagaloa family xx," Liam Boaza wrote.

Footage shows the brawl at the food court. Photo / Twitter

"RIP my bro thought and prayers go out to the family and friends in Brisbane, good times in school with the lad great mate gone too soon," said Kalemb Hart.

"This breaks my heart taken too soon rest in peace my brother LT love ya my boy," wrote Rohan Eason.

One woman wrote, "This is one of the hardest goodbyes I'll have to say, I can't believe I'm even writing this and I can't even put into words how I'm feeling right now. You had my back since the day I met you, you were one person I could always rely on to be there for me no matter where or when, you've helped me and saved me so many times."

However a number of sick trolls have also posted messages on his Facebook page.

"Got caught lacking lol," wrote one account.

"Mans shoulda dodged like the guy before him did," another said, with laughing emojis.

Tagaloa's friends slammed the trolls.

"People are absolutely putrid. His family and friends can read these disgusting comments! Have some respect," wrote Santana Unwin.

"All these comments hating this man, ya'll disgusting. You all need to grow up. You're sorely missed at this time Lauie. My deepest condolences and love for your family and friends at this time," wrote Gabriel Anderson.

Seyram Kwami Djentuh, 20, from Birkdale, a town about 20km from Brisbane, was on Monday night charged with Tagaloa's murder.

'LT' was described as a 'great mate'. Photo / Facebook

Djentuh's matter was mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

He did not appear in person or apply for bail, with the matter adjourned until August 8.

Queensland Police Inspector Sean Cryer said police were watching the Brisbane City Council CCTV system when they observed a disturbance at the mall.

"On closer examination, they saw a male person lying on the ground and persons nearby had blood on them."

Witnesses provided first aid to the young man until police and paramedics arrived.

However, Tagaloa died at the scene.

His friends reportedly stayed at the scene for hours after the attack.

His family was also called to the scene.

"They are obviously distressed," Cryer said.

Police searched the area and found three men on platform 4 of the Fortitude Valley train station who were then taken into custody.

Police allege a weapon was found at the scene.

Two other men, aged 21 and 20, were assisting police after Tagaloa's death and have now been released without charge.

Police said there were several witnesses to the brawl and there is no indication gang violence was involved.

Operation Uniform Mechanical has been established as investigations continue.