He is due to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on September 10, reported the BBC.
Blades separately faces a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour against his estranged wife, Lisa-Marie Zbozen, for which he is awaiting trial.
He has denied the claim.
His actions, for which he was charged in September last year, allegedly caused Zbozen “to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence will be used against her”, reported the Daily Telegraph UK.
Last October, Blades pleaded not guilty and he is awaiting a pre-trial review on that charge, The Telegraph reported earlier this month.
Zbozen announced that she and Blades’ relationship was over in May last year, on her Instagram page.
In the post, she alleged: “The world got the best parts of my husband, and over time, I got a whole lot of everything else”, reported The Telegraph at the time.
The father-of-three stepped down from presenting popular television series The Repair Shop last year due to the announcement of the charge, it reported.
The Repair Shop, which is streamed on TVNZ+, features people bringing their worn-out family heirlooms to be fixed by a team of experts.
Blades has also stepped down from his role with the King’s Foundation, where he supported the educational charity as an ambassador, reported The Telegraph.
Blades previously presented BBC series Money For Nothing and appeared on the British Celebrity MasterChef.