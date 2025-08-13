UK television presenter Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape. Photo / Getty Images

Former The Repair Shop host Jay Blades appears in court charged with rape

Television presenter and former host of The Repair Shop Jay Blades, has appeared before a United Kingdom court charged with two counts of rape.

Blades, 55, did not enter a plea during yesterday’s hearing at the Telford Magistrates’ Court in England.

He appeared via a video link and spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth, and to thank the judge, reported the BBC.

Blades is alleged to have committed the two rapes between November 2022 and April 2024.

The presenter, who received an MBE in 2021, was granted conditional bail and was told not to contact the alleged victim.