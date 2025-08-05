Advertisement
UK television presenter Jay Blades charged with rape

By Andrea Hamblin & Gwyn Wright
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape by West Mercia Police. Photo / Getty Images

Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape.

The Repair Shop presenter will appear in court next Wednesday over the allegations, police said.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson told the Sun: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

“He

