Paramedics say Sam Abdulrahim was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Photo / Punisher Promotions

Paramedics say Sam Abdulrahim was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Photo / Punisher Promotions

A major police investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times after attending his cousin's funeral in Melbourne's northern suburbs on Saturday.

Former Mongols bikie gang member Sam Abdulrahim is fighting for life in hospital after he was reportedly targeted while behind the wheel of his black Mercedes jeep in Fawkner.

Pictures of the jeep published by media outlets show it parked outside Fawkner police station in Hadfield, where Abulrahim is understood to have driven himself to after the Jeep was peppered with bullets.

The Herald Sun reports Abulrahim was believed to have been shot in his lung and kidney.

One crime scene has been established outside the police station, while another has been set up about two kilometres away near the intersection of Box Forest Road and Sydney Road in Hadfield where a different vehicle was found after it crashed into a pole.

A suspected getaway car allegedly involved in the shooting of Sam Abdulrahim. Photo / Supplied

Police are understood to be investigating if a person or persons linked to the shooting of Abdulrahim were involved in the crash.

BREAKING: Mongols associate Sam Abdulrahim has been hospitalised in a critical condition after being shot multiple times in Melbourne's north this morning. #9News pic.twitter.com/sRLiKRs7AC — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) June 25, 2022

#BREAKING The gunmen crash just after shooting former Mongols bikie Sam “The Punisher’’ Abdulrahim in Fawkner at noon. Two men ran from the car. See the full CCTV as one gunman carjacks a nearby car at 6pm on @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/6fK7GTQVG9 — Paul Dowsley (@paul_dowsley) June 25, 2022

Abdulrahim, a professional boxer who owns boxing management company Punisher Promotions, was recently jailed for two years after he lost control of his sports car and crashed, killing 88-year-old Muriel Hulett.

Police are due to address the media about the shooting at 4:30pm local time.