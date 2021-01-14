Former leader of notorious paedophile network Steven Freeman dies from Covid-19

Steven Freeman, one of the world's worst paedophiles, has died.

One of the world's most notorious paedophiles, who fought to abolish the age of consent, has died aged 66 from Covid-19.

Steven Freeman was serving time at a prison near Norwich in the UK when he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 17.

Freeman, who led the Paedophile Information Exchange, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on January 5.

Speaking after his death, an insider said the leader of the "vile organisation" won't be missed.

Freeman was jailed in July 2011 for possessing indecent pictures, films and drawings of children, after more than 3000 harrowing drawings were found at his home south of London.

At London's Old Baily, he was handed an indeterminate term for public protection with a minimum of 30 months for possessing the "vile and disgusting" images.

So large was the collection of child pornography found at Freeman's home, the court heard, that it was "among the worst" officers had ever seen.

Freeman led the Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE), a pro-paedophile activist group which campaigned openly for the abolition of the age of consent.

The Exchange - once described as "an international organisation of people who trade obscene material" - campaigned for "children's sexuality".

It wanted lawmakers to lower the consent age and aided adults who endured "legal difficulties concerning sexual acts with consenting 'under age' partners", the BBC reported.

He was serving an Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentence ahead of his death, meaning he was jailed indefinitely.

It is not known if he ever applied for parole after serving his minimum sentence of 30 months.