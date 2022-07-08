Former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has been shot during a speech in the city of Nara, according to media reports
The Japan Times reported that Abe was attacked by a man from behind while he was making a speech on a street in Nara, 480km west of Tokyo.
He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.
NHK reported that Abe appeared to have been shot in the chest and was bleeding.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
He was taken to hospital, according to witnesses. The former leader was reportedly unconscious after the incident.
A local reporter says she heard gunshots at the scene around 11.30am local time.
Police reportedly detained a suspect near the scene.
- More to come