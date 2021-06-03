Former friend of Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner fears he will dodge justice

A former friend of the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case says he fears Christian Brueckner will escape punishment as German officials are moving too slowly.

A former friend of the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case says he fears Christian Brueckner will escape punishment as German officials are moving too slowly.

A former friend of the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case says he fears Christian Brueckner will escape punishment as German officials are moving too slowly.

Brueckner, a convicted paedophile, was named as the main suspect in the disappearance and killing of the 3-year-old UK girl in Portugal in 2007.

Prosecutors claim they have evidence McCann is dead and they are close to charging Brueckner with her disappearance and murder.

However, more than a year on, he has not faced any charges.

But a former friend of the 44-year-old has made a startling admission, claiming Brueckner did snatch McCann and saying they fear he will never face trial.

"I can't believe it's been a year and nothing seems to have happened," the former friend told the Daily Mirror.

"The more we remembered about him and read about his past, the more we believed he was the man responsible for taking Madeleine.

"It's crazy the German cops haven't been to see Chris in prison or interviewed him. We're scared he'll never face justice and will have to be freed and could then come back here.

"I think if the Germans have evidence Madeleine is dead, they need to come out and say what it is."

A former friend of the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case says he fears Christian Brueckner will escape punishment as German officials are moving too slowly. Photo / Supplied

Peter Kirkham, an ex-Scotland Yard detective chief inspector, said he suspected the investigation was "rapidly drying up" and it appeared the German cops were "dragging their feet".

Prosecutors maintain they have "strong evidence" Brueckner is guilty, but refuse to share what proof they have.

Scotland Yard previously revealed a campervan linked with Brueckner was spotted in Praia da Luz days before McCann vanished.

It is believed he was living in it weeks before she disappeared.

Brueckner was convicted in Germany in 1994 of abusing a 6-year-old girl in a playground and exposing himself to another child.

The then 17-year-old was given a two-year juvenile sentence, but later moved to Portugal where he set up home in the coastal town of Lagos and kept his past secret.

His lawyer says Brueckner "denies any involvement" in the McCann case.