Footage shows moment massive rock falls on boats of tourists in Brazil

This is the tragic moment a giant rock detached itself and fell on at least three boats full of people in a lake in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
The incident happened on Saturday, local time in Brazil. There are reports of deaths and "at least a couple dozen injured", but no official numbers yet.
Brazilian media report at least two people are dead.
It is believed the incident was caused by a waterspout throwing rocks down the canyon and causing the massive piece of rock to detach.
Rescue teams are on the scene searching for victims after the rock struck at least three boats with tourists.
The incident took place in Lago de Furnas, a popular tourist destination about 293km from Belo Horizonte.