Disturbing footage has been released in which an unarmed black man is shot by police in Ohio. Video / WSJ

WARNING: Disturbing footage of a shooting.

The footage is hard to watch. It shows the final moments of a 25-year-old man who was killed in a hail of police gunfire - a death that has rocked America.

Police in the US state of Ohio have released graphic police bodycam footage showing how an unarmed black man was killed in a hail of gunfire that included several dozen rounds of bullets.

Jayland Walker, 25, was killed after officers in the city of Akron tried to stop him to issue a traffic violation.

Sandra Dees, left, and Marquita Carter cry in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Centre. Photo / AP

He was pursued by a number of police vehicles before leaving the car and running on foot.

He was not armed but police say he turned and ran towards them before they opened fire.

The disturbing footage lasts more than 11 minutes and shows the pursuit from beginning to end.

In it, officers can be seen attempting to subdue Walker with their tasers.

The young man keeps running until he is confronted in a car park.

Blurry footage makes it difficult to see exactly what Walker does but police say he caused officers to believe he posed a "deadly threat".

All of the officers at the scene opened fire on Walker, shooting multiple times in rapid succession.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy revealed he sustained more than 60 bullet wounds.

A picture, shared by the Akron Police Department, shows a handgun, loaded magazine, and gold ring that police say they found in Walker's vehicle after he was shot and killed.

Protesters are counting to just over 60, the number of wounds the coroner counted on #JaylandWalker’s body following the shooting. #Akron @wkyc pic.twitter.com/28dPhPWD6U — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) July 4, 2022

Family lawyer Bobby DiCello said he had reviewed the footage and saw no evidence that Walker had fired on officers.

"He is just in a down sprint when he is dropped by I think the count is more than 90 shots," DiCello told the Akron Beacon Journal.

"Now how many of those land, according to our investigation right now, we're getting details that suggest 60 to 80 wounds."

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said eight officers were involved and all have been placed on leave while the investigation is carried out.

"We do not know the exact number of rounds that were fired, however based on the video, I anticipate that number to be high, he told reporters.

"And I will not be surprised if the number at the end of the investigation is consistent with the number that has been circulating in the media, but right now we just don't know."

Several hundred protesters marched Sunday in Akron after the release of the body camera footage.

As anger rose over the latest police killing of a black man in the United States, and authorities appealed for calm, a crowd marched to City Hall carrying banners with slogans such as "Justice for Jayland".

Attorney Bobby DiCello, representing the family of Jayland Walker, holds up a photograph of Walker before he and his legal team give their statements. Photo / AP

Monday marked the fourth straight day of protests. Demonstrations were peaceful but for a tense moment in which some protesters got close to a line of police and shouted at them.

After the first rally, a crowd of people remained in the street protesting. Fearing potential unrest, authorities in the city of 190,000 people moved snowploughs and other heavy equipment near the police department to serve as a barrier.

After initially providing a few details of the shooting, Akron authorities released two videos Sunday: one that was a compilation of body-camera footage, body-cam still frames and voiceover, and another of the complete body-cam footage of the entire chase and shooting.

The incident was the latest death of an African-American citizen at the hands of police, events that have sparked mass protests over racism and police brutality.

"Many will wish to air their grievances in public, and I fully support our residents' right to peacefully assemble," Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan told a press conference, saying he was "heartbroken" over the events.

"But I hope the community can agree that violence and destruction are not the answer."

I 🙏🏾 for my city today! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 3, 2022

He also said an independent investigation was being conducted.

Authorities cancelled a festival planned for the July 4th weekend.

Basketball star LeBron James, an Akron native, said in a tweet Sunday he was praying for his city.