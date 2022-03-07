The school where the incident took place. Photo / Pembroke Pines Florida Local 10 News

A teacher in Florida, US, was found unresponsive after being attacked by a five-year-old student, local authorities say.

According to police, the five-year-old child beat the teacher with fists and feet until the teacher became unresponsive.

The incident happened last week at Pines Lakes Elementary, in Florida.

The teacher managed to radio staff to say she "needed support". When police arrived, they found her "sitting on the ground against the wall, appearing to be in a faint state".

"She was clearly weak and dazed. She then began coughing and dry heaving," the officer who had to put the teacher in the recovery position to prevent choking wrote in a report.

"I attempted to get a response from [the victim] by asking if she could hear me or feel me touching her arm to which I didn't get a response," he wrote.

"[She] continued to blink and breathe regularly but at no point was able to vocally respond or show signs of a response."

According to the police findings, the incident began when two pupils, aged four and five-years-old, started flipping chairs and throwing objects around the classroom.

The two pupils were separated and the five-year-old was taken to what is known as "the cool down" room.

"We're talking about an elementary classroom, a four and a five-year-old, that's crazy," a parent who has a child in the class told WSVN.

"She is a sweet teacher," the parent added. "When I say I trust this woman with my child, that's a second mum. I trust her with my child — amazing woman, and it has me distraught that something like this could happen to her."

According to the parent, this is not the first incident of this kind in the school.

"This is not the first time that this has happened at this school, in this classroom. I feel like there needs to be the proper support," the parent added. "This is a special needs class, however, they're not equipped to deal with things like this."

The teacher has been released from hospital and is at home.

While Florida is one of the few US states where there is no minimum age for people to be charged for crimes, it is unlikely that the five-year-old will be charged.

The incident remains under investigation.