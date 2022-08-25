What you need to know about the virus that causes monkeypox. Video / AP / Getty

Scientists have reported the first known case of a person simultaneously testing positive for monkeypox, Covid-19 and HIV.

The unfortunate case, a 36-year-old Italian man, sought help earlier this year after he began to show symptoms such as fatigue, fever, and a sore throat after a trip to Spain.

He admitted to having unprotected sex with men on the trip, which took place from June 16 to 20.

He tested positive to Covid first, on July 2, and began to develop a rash that same day.

The rash, which started on his arm, became painful and spread across his body, eventually turning into pustules on July 5.

He was then moved to the Infectious Diseases unit at the San Marco University Hospital in Catania, where he was tested for monkeypox and returned a positive result.

He was also screened for sexually transmitted infections and that test showed HIV and indicated a recent infection.

"This case highlights how monkeypox and Covid-19 symptoms may overlap, and corroborates how in case of co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits are crucial to perform the correct diagnosis," the researchers, from the University of Catania, said in their report, published in the Journal of Infection

The researchers added that there was not enough proof to show that any of the infections aggravated the symptoms of the others but warned medical professionals to be aware of the potential for increased risk.

"As this is the only reported case of monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and HIV co-infection, there is still not enough evidence supporting that this combination may aggravate patient's condition.

"Given the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the daily increase of monkeypox cases, healthcare systems must be aware of this eventuality."