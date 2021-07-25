Fiji opposition MPs arrested, including Biman Prasad, former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The deputy leader of the opposition in Fiji and NFP president Biman Prasad. Photo / RNZ Pacific, Koroi Hawkins

The deputy leader of the opposition in Fiji and NFP president Biman Prasad. Photo / RNZ Pacific, Koroi Hawkins

By RNZ

Several leading opposition politicians in Fiji have been arrested following their criticism of government moves to amend land legislation.

The National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad, Sodelpa Party MPs Lynda Tabuya and Adi Litia Qionibaravi, as well as former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka, were among those taken in by police in Suva today.

It was confirmed to local media by Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, and reported by some of the MPs themselves on social media.

Sodelpa Party MP Lynda Tabuya. Photo / Supplied

En route to the police station, Prasad posted on Facebook that he was wanted in relation to his party's criticism of government moves to amend the iTaukei Land Trust Act in Parliament in recent days.

The moves have met with criticism from opposition parties and human rights advocates who claim the Fiji First government has not consulted properly over the bill.

At least seven politicians have been taken into custody, including those who have been vocal over the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

Fiji's Parliament is due to sit this week to debate the land legislation, as well as the 2021/2022 budget, delivered last week by Finance Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Saiyed Khaiyum who said the aim was to protect Fijians from the escalating health crisis.