FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. Photo / AP

Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia's governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified today during a court hearing for a group of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor.

Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed new details about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week in the plot aimed at Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The hearing was to review investigators' evidence against Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta and to determine if they should be detained before trial. The men are all from Michigan.

A sixth man, Barry Croft, was being held in Delaware.

The FBI discovered the June 6 meeting in Dublin, Ohio, during an investigation of various anti-government groups, leading to the months-long case in Michigan that relied on confidential sources, undercover agents and clandestine recordings to foil the alleged kidnapping conspiracy.

It was not immediately clear whether talk of targeting Virginia's Democratic Governor Ralph Northam went beyond the June meeting, and nothing from a criminal complaint or from Trask's testimony indicated that anyone had been charged with plotting against Northam.

Trask said members of anti-government groups from "four or five" states attended that meeting, and the complaint noted that Croft and Fox were among the roughly 15 people who were there.

"They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders," Trask said. He said the people at the meeting were unhappy with the governors' responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FBI alerted key members of Northam's security team throughout the course of its investigation, but neither the governor nor members of his staff were informed, as per security protocols for highly-classified information, said Northam's spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky.

She said the governor and his family were never believed to be in imminent danger, and that there have been enhanced security measures in place for them for quite a while.

"Here's the reality: President Trump called upon his supporters to "LIBERATE VIRGINIA" in April — just like Michigan. In fact, the President regularly encourages violence against those who disagree with him. The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop," Yarmosky said in a news release.

President Donald Trump urged supporters to "LIBERATE" Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota in a series of tweets in April, encouraging protesters who turned up at state Capitols to oppose restrictions aimed at minimising the spread of the virus.

Following the arrests last week, the White House said the President has condemned hate, and Trump tweeted: "I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence."

The investigation is ongoing.

