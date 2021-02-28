Fatal cockfight: Indian man dies after he was slashed by armed rooster

Cockfights are banned but still common in many rural areas of India. Photo / Getty Images

A man has died after a rooster, armed with a blade, lashed out at him during a cockfight in India's southern Telangana state.

The blade punctured his groin as the desperate bird tried to escape the fight, causing massive blood loss.

The New Indian Express reported that the fight took place at a temple on February 23.

45-year-old Thanugula Satish reportedly tied a three-inch blade to the animal before the bird turned on him

Local police officer B Jeevan told AFP that he died before he could reach a hospital.

Police reportedly seized the animal and briefly detained it at a local police station before it was dispatched to a local poultry farm.

Jeevan said it was a "freak accident" but noted that those involved could face charges of manslaughter, illegal betting and hosting a cockfight.

The New Indian Express reported that the rooster will be produced in the court as evidence.

Cockfights were banned by the Indian Supreme Court as part of the 1960 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act but the practice remains popular in some areas, especially as part of celebrations for Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival day.

The birds have blades tied to their limbs before the fights, which continue until one bird is dead or critically injured.

The contests attract a large amount of gambling activity and the high stakes encourage breeders to spend big on raising winning fowl.

The birds are fed a protein-rich diet and even given medications such as steroids and antibiotics to pump up muscles and keep the birds free from illness.