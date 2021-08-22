Fall of Afghanistan: Seven dead in crowd crush at Kabul airport

The Taliban, which took control of Kabul in Afghanistan last weekend, has released propaganda video of a fighting unit, the Badri 313 Battalion, patrolling parts of the city. Video / Al Jazeera

The Taliban, which took control of Kabul in Afghanistan last weekend, has released propaganda video of a fighting unit, the Badri 313 Battalion, patrolling parts of the city. Video / Al Jazeera

The chaos around Kabul's international airport saw another seven Afghan civilians killed in crowds, the British military says, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The airport has been the focal point for thousands trying to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago after their lightning advance seized the country.

The deaths come as a new, perceived threat from the Islamic State (Isis) group affiliate in Afghanistan has seen US military planes do rapid, diving combat landings at the airport surrounded by Taliban fighters.

Other aircraft have shot off flares on takeoff, an effort to confuse possible heat-seeking missiles targeting the planes.

The changes come as the US Embassy issued a new security warning Saturday telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a US government representative.

Officials declined to provide more specifics about the Isis threat but described it as significant. They said there have been no confirmed attacks as yet by the militants, who have battled the Taliban in the past.

Moments ago Kabul international airport: Crowd (women,men, children) the real image of frustration and failed state. pic.twitter.com/Ye6s6e7seK — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 21, 2021

There have been stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds, especially as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperate to get on any flight out of the country.

"Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.