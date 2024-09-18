Extreme rainfall kills thousands as floods wreak havoc across four continents

What’s the climate connection?

Some of the recent deadly floods, like the landslides in Kerala, in southern India, earlier this summer, can be directly attributable to human-induced climate change.

A scientific study, released in August, found that the downpour that caused the landslide was 10% heavier because of human-caused climate change.

There are no similar attribution studies yet for the floods of recent weeks. Though some studies are underway, there simply aren’t enough resources to carry out an attribution study for every single event.

Sifting through debris at the site of a landslide in Lao Cai province in Vietnam in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi last week. Photo / AFP

Nonetheless, the science is clear: a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture. That can cause bursts of extreme rainfall, on top of other meteorological factors. For instance, Storm Boris, a sluggish, low-pressure system, has dumped five times September’s average rainfall across Europe since the storm began last week. A blast of cold polar air collided with a sweep of warm Mediterranean air dense with water vapour, producing an unusually powerful storm that brought heavy rains and strong winds. As of Wednesday, at least 23 people have died in Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, according to Reuters.

In the United States, North and South Carolina are being battered this week by equally rare storms. Some areas recorded 18 inches of rain over 12 hours, an amount so statistically rare it’s considered a one-in-a-thousand-year event.

Typhoon Yagi, one of the Southeast Asia region’s most powerful storms, brought rain and winds up to 204km/h across northern Vietnam. At least 143 people have died in the aftermath, including 22 who died following a landslide in Lao Cai, a mountainous province bordering China. The storm marched on to Myanmar, killing at least 110 more people in flash floods and landslides.

Death tolls are higher in places already at risk

The latest floods come on top of accumulating hazards that have whittled away at people’s ability to cope.

Parts of northern Nigeria were battered by seven days of nonstop heavy rainfall that caused a dam to burst, killing at least 200 people and submerging half the city of Maiduguri. Local officials told Reuters it was the worst flooding in two decades. The rain came just months after scorching premonsoon heat and after years of conflict in the area between Boko Haram militants and Nigerian government forces. The governor of Borno state said the floods had displaced more than a million people and that there was a high risk of diseases spreading.

People are escorted through flood water on a military boat in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Photo / Audu Marte, AFP

Likewise in Chad, reeling from years of conflict and the influx of refugees from neighbouring countries, 341 people have died in flooding in recent days, according to the United Nations.

Extreme weather is exceptionally costly for African governments. On average, African nations are losing 5% of their economies because of floods, droughts and heat, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Many are spending up to a tenth of their budgets just managing extreme weather disasters. Many of those extreme events are driven by the emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gases, but Africa is responsible for only a fraction of the world’s annual emissions.

Adaptation is urgent

The latest floods have made it abundantly clear that both rich and poor countries need to invest in shoring up their physical infrastructure and their public policies to minimise the effects of extreme weather.

The United Nations has pressed governments to put in place more early warning systems, which are relatively inexpensive and potentially effective in saving lives. The UN says 101 countries now have early warning protocols, at least on paper, which is double the number that reported having them in 2015.

There are many feasible measures to reduce the loss of lives caused by flooding. They include giving small amounts of cash to people so they can move out of harm’s way, and putting in emergency water and power systems to prevent the outbreak of disease after floods.

Harder to do, but essential, local officials and disaster management specialists say, is to prevent deforestation and construction in areas that are prone to heavy flooding and landslides. The floods in Kerala were all the more devastating because of widespread deforestation and unplanned development in ecologically sensitive areas.

Local residents stand among debris in a street damaged as a result of the floods in Ladek-Zdroj, Poland. Photo, Mateusz Slodkowski, AFP

In wealthy countries like the United States, local governments have invested heavily in expensive infrastructure. North and South Carolina, for instance, both veterans of powerful storms, have spent millions of dollars retrofitting roads to better withstand extreme rainfall and starting to protect natural flood barriers, like wetlands, from development.

By contrast, low-income countries that are already strapped and weighed down by debts have been less able to maintain their roads, let alone build flood-resilient infrastructure.

“We need to develop critical infrastructure,” said Olasunkanmi Habeeb Okunola, an urban planner from Nigeria who is working as a visiting scientist at United Nations University’s Institute for Environment and Human Security. “If you get that right, to some extent, you can lessen the impact of climate change.”

There is little doubt that climate change is making weather wilder and more erratic. That requires preparing for the unexpected.

“We don’t know exactly when or which type of event will come,” said Diana Urge-Vorsatz, a professor at Central European University and vice chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. “Unfortunately, there’s no question that more severe events are coming.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Austyn Gaffney and Somini Sengupta

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES