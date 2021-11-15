Ex-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci unloads on Donald Trump. Video / I've Got News For You podcast

One of Donald Trump's former top aides has dished the dirt on his tumultuous presidency in an explosive interview with news.com.au's Andrew Bucklow.

During an exclusive discussion for the newly-launched I've Got News For You podcast, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci revealed what Trump was really like behind closed doors, and weighed in on rumours he could run for president again.

Scaramucci was sacked after just 11 days in the role at the recommendation of Trump. He's been critical of Trump and supported Joe Biden in last year's US election.

Scaramucci claimed that there were "a lot of different facets" to the 75-year-old's personality, and said while he was a "jocular, fun guy" before winning the top job, that all changed after his shock presidential win in 2016 – a win Scaramucci believes Trump never expected.

"You know, there was some good humour and lots of jocularity, (then) he won the job to the shock and dismay of him and others," Scaramucci said.

Anthony Scaramucci described his former boss as a 'buffoon' and a 'raving lunatic'. Photo / Getty Images

"I think it became … very stressful for him. And I would tell you that he became more miserable.

"I think what happened to him, he got the job. He was ill-suited for the job. He got very stressed out by the job and all of his insecurities came out.

"And I think it led to him, you know, literally annihilating people, myself included, but then also mishandling things like the Covid-19 pandemic.

"So you know, it was just an example of somebody getting a job that they were completely and totally ill-suited for."

Scaramucci described his former boss as "an a***ole and a bit of a buffoon" who was in "way over his head" in the White House.

He also described other "weird" Trump quirks.

"So let's say you walked in … and you were a genius. While he would have to try to prove to you that he was smarter than you, let's say a general walked in had 3540 years of military experience. Well, I'm smarter than all the generals," he said.

Scaramucci also claimed Trump's insecurity was exacerbated by allegations made by porn star Stormy Daniels following her sexual relationship with the father of five.

"I think it's because you know, like with Stormy when I was on the Bill Maher show and Stormy told me (he had) a very tiny pee pee," he said.

"The poor guy is just like so insecure... OK, there's no way you can survive that. That's obviously happened to him in his life. That's why he's so insecure."

He revealed he hadn't spoken with Trump since he was fired, and slammed the former President for "attacking" his wife on Twitter after their falling out.

Scaramucci claimed Donald Trump never expected to win the 2016 election. Photo / Getty Images

"So, listen, you know, you're gonna go after my wife. We're gonna go to war together. And if he apologised to my wife, I would sit down with him. I don't care. I don't hold grudges," Scaramucci said.

"I have no grudges, but this guy can never be president again. Right? We have to work super hard to make sure that that doesn't happen."

When asked if he believed Trump would run for president again in 2024, Scaramucci said he didn't believe that would happen.

"I doubt it. I don't see the path for him to run. Two-thirds of the Republicans don't want him to. I think they're still afraid of him. But I don't see him running again," he said.

"I mean, we'll see. If he runs again, then I gotta get back out there. You know, I gotta go fight every step of the way to try to stop him.

"He is a terrible human being totally unqualified to be president. He's a domestic terrorist. He literally tried to start an insurrection. He's a baby. I mean, when talking about a sore loser, imagine you losing a football game or a rugby game in Australia, and you can't shake hands with the guy that you got your ass kicked from, you know, I mean, he's a total sore loser for sport, baby.

"And, you know, in addition to that, he's like a domestic terrorist. So, you know, to me, we got to fight him every step of the way. I don't think we'll have to. Because I think you know, by that time you'll be shrivelling up at age 78.

"I don't think he'll be in the condition or shape to run. And then he's got all these legal issues he is gonna have to deal with."