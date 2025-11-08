Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Supreme Court pauses order forcing Trump administration to release benefit funds

Mark Berman
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (Snap) is a vital lifeline for millions of Americans who rely on it to afford groceries. Photo / The Washington Post

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (Snap) is a vital lifeline for millions of Americans who rely on it to afford groceries. Photo / The Washington Post

US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has temporarily blocked a judge’s order directing the Trump administration to release November food assistance benefits in full.

Jackson issued an administrative stay on Saturday, pausing lower-court rulings that the Trump administration had resisted amid a legal battle over whether federal officials would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save