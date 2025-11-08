Advertisement
Russia strikes Ukraine energy sites, killing one and cutting power

AFP
2 mins to read

This photograph shows a fire at the site of a Russian drone strike in the city of Chuguiv, Kharkiv region, early on November 7, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo / Sergey Bobok, AFP

A massive Russian attack hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, killing one person and prompting power cuts in several regions, Kyiv authorities said Saturday.

Moscow has in recent months escalated its attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, damaging natural gas facilities which produce the main fuel for heating in the country.

