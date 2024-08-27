Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ethiopia and Somalia on cusp of war as Ethiopian PM seeks sea access – Afyare A. Elmi and Yusuf Hassan

By Afyare A. Elmi, Yusuf Hassan
New York Times·
5 mins to read
A harbour in Mogadishu, Somalia in February 2024. Photo / Brian Otieno / The New York Times

A harbour in Mogadishu, Somalia in February 2024. Photo / Brian Otieno / The New York Times

Afyare A. Elmi is a professor at the City University of Mogadishu and a nonresident senior fellow at the Middle East Council for Global Affairs. Yusuf Hassan is an independent consultant and a fellow at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World