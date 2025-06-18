Erin Patterson, accused of poisoning four relatives, including Ian Wilkinson (inset) has pleaded not guilty, denying any intent to harm.
Messages depicting alleged mushroom poisoner Erin Patterson “venting” to her online friends are being used by prosecutors to distract from evidence she had a loving and supportive relationship with her in-laws, her defence has told a jury.
Continuing his final remarks on Wednesday, defence barrister Colin Mandy, SC, turned toevidence the prosecution had led about tension in Patterson’s relationship with her husband Simon and his parents Don and Gail in December 2022.
He said a “fair reading” of the messages was that the estranged couple were being petty amid a dispute over their children’s schooling and finances.
“Our submission is it’s an entirely unremarkable minor blow up,” he said.
“It stands out in this case because it’s the only one. These people are eternally polite to one another.”
The defence barrister suggested the prosecution, who have not put forward a motive for the alleged crimes, had focused on these messages in an attempt to “undermine that Erin had a loving, supportive and respectful relationship with Don and Gail”.
Patterson, 50, is facing trial in Australia accused of murdering Don and Gail and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson and attempting to murder Wilkinson’s husband Ian with a poisoned beef wellington on July 29, 2023.
She has pleaded not guilty, telling the jury she did not intentionally poison her lunch guests nor want them harmed.
‘Terrible lie’: Defence addresses cancer claim
Moving on to the prosecution’s claim Patterson used a fake cancer diagnosis as a “ruse” to initiate the lunch, Mandy took the jury through what he said the evidence showed.
He suggested the more likely explanation was the one Patterson gave, that she felt there was some distance with her in-laws and wanted to be proactive in maintaining the relationship.
Mandy said Patterson told Don and Gail about a lump on her elbow that she was worried about in June 2023 and, once the issue resolved itself, chose to use it as cover for weight-loss surgery.
He told the jury that in a murder trial where the prosecution criticised every misstep, this could seem like a “terrible lie”.
But in the context of Patterson’s longstanding struggles with her weight and depression, Mandy argued the “small lie” seemed more understandable.
“Those things are private and deeply embarrassing,” he said.
Mandy told the jury that with the knowledge of the frailty of memory, Patterson’s account of hinting to her lunch guests that she may need treatment in regards to the lump was not so different to Ian Wilkinson’s testimony and what Simon said his father told him about the lunch.
“It’s not made up, it’s not fabricated; that’s the evidence. People became interested in mushrooms during the Covid lockdowns.”
Turning to evidence a Cooler Master computer was used to look up sightings of death cap mushrooms on the iNaturalist website on May 28, 2022, Mandy said there was “little doubt” it was Patterson.
“It makes perfect sense in the context of that dawning interest … she would become aware of death caps,” he said.
“They are the, I think this is the evidence, the deadliest mushroom in the world.”
Mandy suggested Patterson had visited the website while looking up the question, “do they grow in South Gippsland?”, with the evidence showing at the time there was no recorded instances on iNaturalist.
Returning to the topic later in the day, Mandy said the evidence showed Patterson spent two minutes looking at the iNaturalist website before ordering dinner.
“This interaction was idle curiosity … this was not someone doing deep research,” he argued.
He said there was “not one scrap of evidence” that Patterson had observed the two death cap mushroom sightings in Loch and Outtrim, which the prosecution suggested she could have used to source the poisonous fungi.
“On the Crown’s case, you might think remarkably, extraordinarily Erin Patterson observed and acted on the only two sightings of death cap mushrooms ever in South Gippsland,” Mandy said.
“How likely is that?”
Context of alleged poisoner’s relationships ‘important’
The defence barrister told the jury Patterson’s relationships with her husband Simon and his family would be an important part of their consideration of the case.
He argued there was a wealth of evidence from witnesses in the case that Patterson had positive relationships with her in-laws and the wider Patterson family.
He said his charge would involve three parts: directions about legal principles, identifying the key issues in the case and summarising the evidence and arguments.
On Tuesday, Rogers wrapped her final address by arguing there was no reasonable alternative explanation for what happened other than Patterson deliberately sourcing death caps and including them in the meal, intending to kill.
Mandy, on the other hand, began his address by arguing the Crown had “cherry-picked” facts to support their hypothesis and ignored others.