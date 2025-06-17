“Members of the jury, your consideration of the evidence in this trial comes down to two simple issues you have to determine,” she said.
“First, is there a reasonable possibility that death cap mushrooms were put into this meal accidentally?
“Secondly, is it a reasonable possibility Erin Patterson did not intend to kill or cause serious injury?”
Mandy said if either of these were a reasonable possibility, then the jury would have a reasonable doubt and the law says they must acquit her.
He argued the prosecution had a “flawed” approach to the case, working back from the presumption Patterson was guilty, and had “cherry-picked” convenient fragments while discarding inconvenient truths.
To highlight this, he pointed to two examples, Patterson’s daughter’s evidence she saw her mother go to the toilet about 10 times on July 30, and nurse Kylie Ashton’s evidence of the accused woman raising the prospect her children had eaten leftovers during her first hospital appearance.
She pointed to seven parts of the evidence she alleged would conclude the accused woman, deliberately sourced and served death cap mushrooms to her guests intending to kill or at least seriously injure them.
Rogers said these were:
A) She prepared and allocated the meal
B) She was the only person who did not fall seriously ill
C) She was familiar with the iNaturalist website
D) Her phone records were consistent with visits to two locations in the Gippsland region where death caps were posted online
“The suggestion now that these mushrooms may have been accidentally foraged we suggest was a late change,” she said.
“It may have dawned on her that the Asian grocery story didn’t stack up … she had to come up with something new.”
Rogers said the jury “simply cannot” take Patterson’s word on the matter and argued all the evidence could satisfy the jury that she deliberately sought out and picked death caps for the lunch.
Mushroom trial jury urged to reject ‘wild panic’
Jurors in the triple-murder trial of Erin Patterson have been urged to reject the proposition she dumped a dehydrator as part of a “wild panic”.
Continuing her closing address to the jury on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Nanette Rogers SC said Patterson’s actions in taking the dehydrator to the tip was an “important piece of evidence”.
She told the jury it was one of the first things Patterson did after she was released from hospital in the afternoon of August 1, travelling to the Koonwarra Transfer Station at 11.30am the following day.
“The prosecution says the only reason the accused would dump the dehydrator in this way and at this time is because she knew she had used it to prepare the meal,” she said.
“Defence may argue this is part of a wild panic … you should reject that proposition.”
Rogers pointed to Patterson’s evidence in the witness box about panicking after she claimed her husband, Simon Patterson, accused her of using the dehydrator to poison his parents while in hospital on August 1.
The prosecutor called the story “nonsense” and said Simon had categorically rejected this in his own evidence.
“If there was nothing incriminating about the dehydrator why hide it? There is only one possible reason; she knew it would incriminate her,” Dr Rogers said.
Crown details timeline of mushroom poisonings
In her closing remarks, Rogers said “four calculated deceptions” sat at the heart of the Crown’s case against Patterson.
These were allegedly: a fabricated cancer diagnosis to explain the reason for the lunch, the lethal dose of mushroom poisons “secreted” in the meal, Patterson’s feigned illness, and a series of lies told to “conceal the truth” after the lunch.
As part of her closing remarks, Rogers took the jury through a comparison of the medical trajectories of those present at the lunch.
“In total, the accused spent just over 24 hours in hospital care. Not one medical professional observed her appearing unwell,” she said.
“The evidence overwhelmingly indicates that she was certainly not sick with death cap mushroom poisoning.”
Rogers said each of the lunch guests first started feeling ill about midnight on July 30 and each attended hospital the following morning.
“Even early on Sunday morning, it was obvious just by looking at them that the lunch guests were very sick,” Rogers said.
The following morning a nurse observed Heather was continuing to have “active vomiting and diarrhoea” while Ian was particularly unwell and did not move around.
Rogers said this was the same morning Patterson prepared her children for school, dropped them at the bus stop and took herself to hospital.
“On that same day, July 31, by the time Ian and Heather Wilkinson were also transferred to Dandenong Hospital, Ian was reported to be extremely nauseated and constantly vomiting,” the prosecutor said.
“This is around the time that the accused had discharged herself from Leongatha Hospital and drove home … You saw for yourselves how she appeared on the CCTV.”
At 2.30pm on July 31, Rogers said Don was critically ill and in multiple organ failure while Patterson was “calm and chatty” in an ambulance on her way to Monash Medical Centre.
“By August 1, 2023, all four of the lunch guests had been conveyed to the Austin Hospital ICU on life support and in an advanced state of multiple organ failure, with their organs essentially shutting down,” Rogers said.
“This is the day the accused was discharged home from the Monash Medical Centre with no clinical or biochemical evidence of amanita mushroom poisoning.”
Rogers told the jury she expected Patterson’s defence to argue she was sick, just not as sick as the others.
She said she expected the defence to make the case she was less sick because she ate less, her claim of binge eating cake and vomiting after the lunch and that the lunch guests were more vulnerable.
“The prosecution invites you to find that she embarked on a course of conduct, over the days that followed the lunch, designed to make it seem that she also fell ill as a result of the lunch,” she said.
“She knew she had not eaten death cap mushrooms but realised she needed to look sick like the others so that suspicion would not fall on her.”