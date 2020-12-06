Emergency bushfire warning issued for Fraser Island residents

Fraser Island has been hit hard. Photo / News Corp Australia

An emergency bushfire warning has been issued for Australia's Fraser Island with residents urged to "leave immediately".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says a large fire is travelling southeast towards the Happy Valley township and is expected to "impact around 4pm".

"The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community," the emergency warning said.

"Conditions are now very dangerous, and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing."

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Happy Valley (part of K’gari, Fraser Island bushfire) as at 2.45pm on Sun 6 Dec. It is expected to impact

Happy Valley township around 4pm. https://t.co/9euo3CMxDV — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) December 6, 2020

It comes just hours after residents were warned to prepare to leave as worsening conditions threaten a major tourist village.

The Fraser Island fire has been burning for more than seven weeks, and raged through at least 50 per cent of the world-heritage listed site.

There are now four warnings active for the island.

A bushfire was approximately 3.5km northwest of Happy Valley at 10.15am on Sunday, with conditions expected to worsen.

"People in the vicinity of Happy Valley [when asked to leave] should leave the area to the Eastern Beach and head south towards Eurong," QFES said in a statement.

"The bushfire is travelling southeast towards Yidney Lake, between Moon Point Road and Old Happy Valley Road. The fire could impact Happy Valley Village."'

Over 50 per cent of Fraser Island has been scorched as a massive bush fires continue to consume the island. Photo / News Corp Australia

Fire crews are working to contain the fire, but scorching temperatures and northerly winds are creating havoc, with smoke haze reducing visibility.

The last update on the Kingfisher Bay fire front was at 5pm on Saturday, with any remaining residents advised waterbombing aircraft were on the way to aid firefighters on the ground.

Another bushfire is burning near Austin Road at Mount Mee, 90 minutes northwest of Brisbane.

QFES say the fire is "posing no threat to property", and firefighters are working to control the blaze.

"Nearby residents may be affected by smoke. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," QFES said in a statement issued at 8.30am Sunday.