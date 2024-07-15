At least 50 people were missing after a landslide hit two passenger buses. Photo / Getty Images

Rescuers in Nepal have recovered a total of 11 bodies after two buses full of people were swept into a river by a landslide, officials say.

Rescuers found the bodies in different spots along the riverbanks as they searched for the missing buses. Around 50 people were on board.

Government administrator Khima Nanda Bhusal said seven bodies were identified and relatives contacted. Three of the dead are Indians and the remaining four are Nepali nationals.

Bhusal said four more bodies were also recovered from the river, but because they have not been identified, it was unclear if they had been on the buses.

“We will continue the search as long as it is needed and have no plans to give up. We will work until all of them are found,” he said.