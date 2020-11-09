Editorial: Democratic push for unity will be hard to achieve

United States President-elect Joe Biden. Photo / AP file

Sometimes politics can be deceptively simple. A very basic change can deliver a powerful impact.

The difference in tone between America's incumbent and future presidents is whiplash-inducing.

United States President-elect Joe Biden's speech on Sunday included words that President Donald Trump would never convincingly be able to say and it's hard to imagine him wanting to.

At one point Biden said: "Let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to each other again.

"To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans."

They are bare, unadorned words of the type that used to be expected at events to mark an election victory.

But after four years of a president who encouraged division and found normal "presidential" statements and behaviour - such as being gracious or reassuring in a crisis - hard to handle, the contrast was striking.

And after four years of daily stress-building negativity, insults and chaos, the street parties that greeted the election of a 77-year-old grandfatherly figure were like water gushing from a blowhole.

The dancing in the streets had a get-out-of-jail aspect to it, and highlighted the suffocating nature of Trump's presence in the biggest job in the world. For many there was added anxiety over where Trump's rule was all headed.

Biden and his running mate Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will face tougher times ahead but for now they are benefiting from a hunger for normality. And also a recognition of what often seemed missing in the Trump term, such as a sense of logic and planning, support for facts and science, civility and kindness.

Trump's election fate appears to show up some strengths and limitations of populism.

The President won 70 million votes as turnout soared among an expansion of voting opportunities. His strategy of forging an emotional, anti-elite connection with his supporters to nail down their loyalty might have worked against a different Democratic ticket.

Biden and Harris were able to chip away at Trump's vote in rural counties in the Rust and Sun belts, attract support from African Americans, higher educated people, women, city and suburban voters, and young people. Their voters were implacably opposed to Trump and concerned about the pandemic, racial justice and disunity.

Trump provoked strong reactions both for and against. It proved impossible to fire up his support without firing up his opposition. He essentially created the rallying cry used against him.

His highly personalised style of running the government resulted in constant drama and chaos which caused over-exposure and fatigue. It wasn't suited to dealing with a foe on an epic scale such as the coronavirus.

It suggests that the Trump approach had a shelf life.

For Biden and Harris, the current appeal of normality likely will as well.

Trying to control the virus, reversing Trump changes unpopular with Democrats, expanding Obama Administration policies and introducing new ones will push the new leaders into battles in conflict with the idea of national unity.

For some time relief at the change will help them at home and abroad.