Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Editorial: Democratic push for unity will be hard to achieve

3 minutes to read

United States President-elect Joe Biden. Photo / AP file

NZ Herald

Sometimes politics can be deceptively simple. A very basic change can deliver a powerful impact.

The difference in tone between America's incumbent and future presidents is whiplash-inducing.

United States President-elect Joe Biden's speech on Sunday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.