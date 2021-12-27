Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Editorial: A contrast between space and earthly achievements

4 minutes to read
The James Webb Space Telescope is separated in space. Nasa's telescope soared from French Guiana riding a European Ariane rocket. Photo / Nasa, AP

The James Webb Space Telescope is separated in space. Nasa's telescope soared from French Guiana riding a European Ariane rocket. Photo / Nasa, AP

NZ Herald

The Christmas weekend launch of the successor to the Hubble Telescope is a gift of inspiration at the end of another year when it's been in short supply.

It also can't help but signify the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.