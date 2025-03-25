Police allege Wickham visited Campos’ home several times in December and appeared “aggressive” on the day of the alleged murder as he banged on the door of the home.

It’s understood the pair had an ongoing dispute over a tree on Campos’ property that kept dropping branches into Wickham’s home, where he lived with his elderly father.

On the day of his death, Wickham came to Campos’ driveway and an altercation between the two men ensued, the court was told.

Dargie St in Mount Pritchard. Photo / Google Maps

Triple-0 was called and paramedics arrived on the scene, but Wickham could not be revived and Campos was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The day prior, police allege, Wickham attended Campos’ home and banged on the door calling for him, the court was told.

“I’m told the applicant wasn’t there, but his wife [was]” Justice Sarah McNaughton said.

“The deceased was banging on the doors and walls and calling out to the occupants at which point she became fearful and called the cops.”

Wickham left the premises however returned the next day and confronted Campos, the court was told.

During the confrontation, Campos asked Wickham to get off his property before things became heated.

Police allege both men threw punches, and at one point Wickham attempted to gouge out one of Campos’ eyes before Wickham was placed in a chokehold for nine minutes.

An exact cause of death has not yet been determined, the court was told.

Justice McNaughton said the case was “clearly tragic from all perspectives”.

“I’m of the view that there are risks … but these risks can be appropriately mediated,” she said of her bail decision.

As part of Campos’ bail conditions, he must surrender his passport, report to police daily, reside at an elected address in Western Sydney, not communicate with any of the witnesses involved in the case or go within 500m of the Mt Pritchard home.

A $500,000 surety has also been put in place.

Campos is expected to next appear before Parramatta Local Court on April 17.