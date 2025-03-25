“I’m told the applicant wasn’t there, but his wife [was]” Justice Sarah McNaughton said.
“The deceased was banging on the doors and walls and calling out to the occupants at which point she became fearful and called the cops.”
Wickham left the premises however returned the next day and confronted Campos, the court was told.
During the confrontation, Campos asked Wickham to get off his property before things became heated.
Police allege both men threw punches, and at one point Wickham attempted to gouge out one of Campos’ eyes before Wickham was placed in a chokehold for nine minutes.
An exact cause of death has not yet been determined, the court was told.
Justice McNaughton said the case was “clearly tragic from all perspectives”.
“I’m of the view that there are risks … but these risks can be appropriately mediated,” she said of her bail decision.
As part of Campos’ bail conditions, he must surrender his passport, report to police daily, reside at an elected address in Western Sydney, not communicate with any of the witnesses involved in the case or go within 500m of the Mt Pritchard home.