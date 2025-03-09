The train was on a regular run toward the Peruvian Andes when it struck 28-year-old Juan Carlos Tello. Photo / AFP

An apparently drunken man somehow survived after being struck on Saturday by a cargo train while sleeping along train tracks in Peru, local authorities said.

“The train knocked him over but through some miracle did not kill him,” General Javier Avalos, a security official for the town of Ate in Lima province, told AFP.

“He apparently was in a state of intoxication, fell asleep along the train tracks and did not feel the train coming,” Avalos said.

The train was on a regular run toward the Peruvian Andes when it struck 28-year-old Juan Carlos Tello, he said, adding it stopped quickly.

Surveillance footage released by the city shows the locomotive dragging the young man for several metres.