Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / World
Premium

Drunk and asleep on the job: Air traffic controllers pushed to the brink

8 minutes to read
New York Times
By Emily Steel and Sydney Ember

One air traffic controller went into work drunk this summer and joked about “making big money buzzed”. Another routinely smoked marijuana during breaks. A third employee threatened violence and then “aggressively pushed” a colleague who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.