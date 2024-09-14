Loomer said this week she does “not work” for Trump, but the campaign has declined to say why she has been travelling with him amid increasing harsh scrutiny from Democrats and some Republicans.

Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed debunked claims and conspiracy theories. Photo / Getty Images

Trump has repeatedly pushed debunked claims and conspiracy theories, including peddling the lie that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, and amplified falsehoods from the deep recesses of the internet. Loomer regularly espouses conspiracy theories – including claims the 2018 school massacres in Parkland, Florida, and Santa Fe, Texas, were staged. Loomer, 31, has provided plenty of fodder for the Republican presidential nominee.

Loomer said she stands by “everything I have said”. A former two-time congressional candidate, Loomer previously gained notoriety for her strident anti-Muslim rhetoric, once labelling herself a “proud Islamophobe”.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican-Georgia), a Trump loyalist who has long feuded with Loomer, told reporters Thursday that Loomer’s “rhetoric and hateful tone” are a “huge problem” for Republicans. The congresswoman previously spoke out against Loomer last year when reports surfaced that Trump wanted to hire her for his campaign; he ultimately decided against it.

“[Loomer’s rhetoric] doesn’t represent MAGA as a whole. It doesn’t represent who we are as Republicans,” Greene said Friday, adding she does not think Loomer “has the experience or the right mentality to advise a very important presidential election”.

Loomer, on social media, quickly lashed out at Graham and Greene after their comments criticising her presence in Trump’s entourage.

The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Loomer’s association with Trump, but at the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “No leader should ever associate with someone who spreads this kind of ugliness, this kind of racist poison.”

Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Kamala Harris in Philadelphia as the race for the White House heats up. Photo / AFP

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (Democratic-New York) told reporters at a Capitol Hill news conference that Loomer’s attendance at Trump’s 9/11 stops should “shock the conscience of all decent Americans”.

“It was shocking and irresponsible and offensive to the thousands of people who lost their lives on September 11, including hundreds of brave first responders, members of the NYPD, FDNY and others, who raced toward the danger in order to help people escape the danger – and lost their lives as a result of it,” Jeffries said, adding that Trump “is a conspiracy theory-peddling racial arsonist and pathological liar”.

Trump’s campaign did not directly respond to questions about Loomer’s latest involvement in the campaign, instead seeking to emphasise the 9/11 anniversary.

“The day wasn’t about anyone other than the souls who are no longer with us, their families, and the heroes who courageously stepped up to save their fellow Americans on that fateful day,” said Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt in a statement.

Donald Trump posted about Laura Loomer on Truth Social today.

Graham said he has not gotten clarity on what role Loomer is playing in the campaign. He added he was not previously aware of all her statements and that “some of the stuff is just cruel”, citing Loomer’s personal attacks on Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Loomer first gained national notoriety as an undercover agent for Project Veritas, focusing her efforts on infiltrating Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She left the group in 2017 to do stunts under her own name, such as chaining herself to Twitter’s New York headquarters and leading a group of undocumented immigrants to hop the fence at a Napa, California, home owned by former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democratic-California).

Loomer banned from social media apps for anti-Muslim rhetoric

Loomer ran for Congress in Florida twice, in 2020 and 2022, and lost both times. Her anti-Muslim rhetoric, among other alleged terms-of-use violations, have led Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Venmo, PayPal, GoFundMe and Cash App to all ban her, Loomer claims.

She fashioned herself as a social media warrior for Trump during the 2024 Republican presidential primary, crusading against one of his rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. She repeatedly accused DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, of using the latter’s breast cancer diagnosis to generate sympathy from voters.

These days, Loomer identifies as an investigative journalist in service of Trump’s re-election.

“I’m happy to dedicate all my time to helping Trump, because if Trump doesn’t get back in, I don’t have anything,” she told the Washington Post last March. She said she had been in talks to work for Trump’s re-election campaign in early 2023.

The New York Times reported Trump wanted to hire her; a backlash from Trump loyalists ensued, including a fierce rebuke from Greene. No job ultimately materialised – an outcome for which Loomer holds Greene responsible.

Laura Loomer, a right wing pundit and supporter of Donald Trump, outside the courthouse where Trump was scheduled to be arraigned on June 13, 2023 in Miami. Photo / Getty

The lack of formal campaign employment, however, put little distance between Loomer and the former President. Trump invited Loomer to his private balcony at his Bedminster golf course last year, and she has made several trips on Trump Force One with the former President, joining him and his campaign team on flights to rallies throughout the Republican primary. At a rally in Iowa last January, Trump told the gathered crowd that Loomer was a “very important person, politically”. In March, he called her out as a “woman with courage” at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

“The great Laura Loomer – some of you know Laura – she’s fantastic person, great woman,” Trump said during a July speech in Nashville.

Trump routinely reposts Loomer’s content to his Truth Social account. She supplied the first post the former President ever made questioning Harris’s racial identity: a graphic that compared a headline from Harris’s historic US Senate win in 2016, which noted her as the “first Indian-American US Senator”, and one from 2020, which noted she was the “first black woman” to be selected as a presidential running mate. A friend had made the graphic for her; Loomer thinks she was “probably” the first person to bring Harris’s racial identity to Trump’s attention. Later that week, he raised the issue at the National Association of Black Journalists’ conference in Chicago.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said in July. “I did not know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black.”

Loomer has also amplified the baseless conspiracy theory that Haitian immigrants in an Ohio town are abducting and eating pets, a claim Trump echoed in his Tuesday debate against Harris.

Loomer’s recent attack on Harris over her Indian heritage comes at a time when Harris is not the only Indian American playing a prominent role in the presidential race. Vance’s wife, lawyer Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

A Vance spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Loomer post saying the White House would smell like curry if Harris wins.

Greene responded on X, calling Loomer’s post “appalling and extremely racist”. The congresswoman told reporters Friday that she usually tries to ignore Loomer’s posts, but the attack on Harris as an Indian American “bothered me so much”.

Graham called the attack “abhorrent”. He said he spoke with Greene about the matter and that she is “very concerned about the political impact this will have in Georgia”, a battleground state that is home to one of the largest Indian American populations in the country.