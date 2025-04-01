The US President's potential visit to Saudi Arabia could be his first overseas trip since his return to power. Photo / Getty Images

The US President's potential visit to Saudi Arabia could be his first overseas trip since his return to power. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump might visit Saudi Arabia as soon as next month, he told reporters at the White House today, in what could be his first overseas trip since his return to power.

“It could be next month, maybe a little bit later. And we’re going to Qatar, also, and also we’re going to possibly a couple of other countries. UAE is very important ... so we’ll probably stop at UAE and Qatar.”

He said Saudi officials had agreed to “spend close to a trillion dollars ... in our American companies, which to me means jobs”.

The US companies will be making equipment for Saudi Arabia and other places in the Middle East, the President continued, adding: “And for that, I think it’s worth it”.

In January, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman promised to pile US$600 billion ($1t) into US trade and investments.