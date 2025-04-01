Advertisement
Donald Trump says he could visit Saudi Arabia as early as next month

AFP
The US President's potential visit to Saudi Arabia could be his first overseas trip since his return to power. Photo / Getty Images

The US President's potential visit to Saudi Arabia could be his first overseas trip since his return to power. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump might visit Saudi Arabia as soon as next month, he told reporters at the White House today, in what could be his first overseas trip since his return to power.

“It could be next month, maybe a little bit later. And we’re going to Qatar, also, and also we’re going to possibly a couple of other countries. UAE is very important ... so we’ll probably stop at UAE and Qatar.”

He said Saudi officials had agreed to “spend close to a trillion dollars ... in our American companies, which to me means jobs”.

The US companies will be making equipment for Saudi Arabia and other places in the Middle East, the President continued, adding: “And for that, I think it’s worth it”.

In January, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman promised to pile US$600 billion ($1t) into US trade and investments.

Trump's first visit as president in 2017 was to Saudi Arabia. Photo / Getty Images
Trump’s first visit as president in 2017 was to Saudi Arabia. Photo / Getty Images

Saudi press reports at the time did not give details of the source of the funds, which represent more than half of Saudi GDP, or how they are expected to be used.

Trump’s first visit as president in 2017 was to Saudi Arabia.

He forged close relations with Riyadh in his first term and is expected to push Saudi Arabia, home of Islam’s holiest sites, towards normalising ties with Israel as a major foreign policy objective.

On Monday, Trump said he has a “very good relationship with the Middle East”.

-Agence France-Presse

