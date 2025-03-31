Advertisement
Home / World

‘Mission South Africa’: Why Donald Trump is offering white Afrikaners refugee status

By Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Hamed Aleaziz
New York Times·
8 mins to read

White South Africans rally outside the US embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, on February 15, 2025. Photo / Joao Silva, The New York Times

The US has banned most refugees, including 20,000 people who were ready to travel before President Donald Trump took office. But Trump is making one exception.

Almost immediately after taking office, President Donald Trump began shutting down refugee resettlement programmes, slashing billions of dollars in funding and making it all

