US President Donald Trump waves as he and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, bound for the UK. Photo / Getty Images
US President Donald Trump has headed for a historic second UK state visit hosted by his “friend” King Charles III – but political controversies, wars and tariffs threatened to cloud the pomp and pageantry.
Britain is rolling out its royal family in an extraordinary bid to woo the mercurial Trump,with security tight as protesters gear up to make their voices heard against the 79-year-old.
Trump, who has long been fascinated by the British monarchy, is the first US President to be invited for two state visits, after previously being hosted by Queen Elizabeth II during his last term in office in 2019.
King Charles will host Trump at Windsor Castle for a lavish banquet and carriage ride on Wednesday (local time), before Trump meets Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his country residence on Thursday.
“Charles, as you know, who’s now king, is my friend,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving hand-in-hand with First Lady Melania Trump to head to Britain aboard Air Force One.
“He’s such an elegant gentleman and he represents the country so well.”
Security is tight for the visit and the setting at Windsor Castle means Trump will be far away from crowds, with his schedule due to avoid London, where a large anti-Trump demonstration has been called on Wednesday.
But several dozen demonstrators, holding anti-Trump signs and chanting slogans, rallied on Windsor High St in the shadow of the castle, late on Tuesday.
A Palestinian flag and a Canadian flag were among the placards held aloft.
‘Beyond disappointed’
“I am beyond disappointed,” Michelle, 32, head of marketing for an agency who declined to give a surname, told AFP of the UK rolling out the red carpet. She held a “fascists not welcome” sign. “I am beyond frustrated. I’m beyond upset.
“Donald Trump as a person is I feel like fuelling a lot of the far-right protests that we’re already having here. It’s a humongous problem.”
The scale of the British state visit is unprecedented, featuring the first joint flypast by US and UK fighter jets at such an event and the largest guard of honour.
It reflects the British government’s desire to use the soft power of the British royals to keep Trump onside, despite his unpredictability over everything from tariffs to Ukraine and Gaza.
The question is whether the bid to dazzle and flatter Trump will work.
Trump indicated that the embattled Starmer will still have his work cut out as Britain seeks to put the finishing touches on a deal to avoid the US President’s sweeping global tariffs.
“They want to see if they can refine the trade deal a little bit,” Trump said.