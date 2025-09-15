Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Starmer refuses to quit over Mandelson as he blames No 10 team

Genevieve Holl-Allen and Daniel Martin
Daily Telegraph UK·
8 mins to read

The scandal raised questions about Starmer's authority and whether his staff, including Morgan McSweeney, knew about the emails. Photo / Getty Images

The scandal raised questions about Starmer's authority and whether his staff, including Morgan McSweeney, knew about the emails. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will not quit over the Lord Mandelson scandal and blamed his team for failing to brief him on the peer’s emails with Jeffrey Epstein.

On Monday, the UK Prime Minister admitted that he had known about emails between Lord Mandelson and the convicted paedophile

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save