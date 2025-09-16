Queen Camilla missed the Duchess of Kent’s funeral due to illness, as King Charles attended. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Camilla pulled out of attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral because of illness on Tuesday, as King Charles and other family members bade farewell to the British royal who died earlier this month.

Pope Leo XIV paid a personal tribute to the duchess, who converted to Catholicism in 1994, praising her “legacy of Christian goodness” in a message delivered during the funeral.

The Requiem Mass was the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history.

Buckingham Palace announced just hours before the ceremony and before the arrival in the UK of US President Donald Trump on a state visit that the Queen would not be attending.

“With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.