Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump flirts with the ultimate tax cut: No taxes at all

By Andrew Duehren
New York Times·
6 mins to read
Former President Donald Trump has floated the idea of replacing federal revenue from income taxes with money received from tariffs, but he has not provided specific details of how that would work. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Former President Donald Trump has floated the idea of replacing federal revenue from income taxes with money received from tariffs, but he has not provided specific details of how that would work. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

The former president has repeatedly praised a period in American history when there was no income tax, and the country relied on tariffs to fund the government.

Former President Donald Trump has spent much of the presidential campaign brainstorming new, and sometimes untested, ways to cut taxes. In the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World