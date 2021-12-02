Donald Trump drops biggest hint yet he'll run in 2024 US election

Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a TV interview. Photo / GB News

Donald Trump has given a huge indication he plans to run for US president again in 2024.

Appearing on the British channel GB News, broadcaster and friend Nigel Farage asked why a man "whose got all the things that [he has] got" consider "going back into that hell?" – saying Trump's time as president was spent dealing with impeachments, mainstream media and "a whole load of conspiracies".

"We've done an amazing job. When you love the country you have no choice," the former president said.

"This is a wonderful beautiful life but I liked that too because I was helping people.

"That's why I did it and I think you'll be happy in the future too, because that will be your next question, but you'll be happy in the future."

'If you love the country you have no choice'



In an exclusive interview for GB News, former President Donald Trump gives his strongest hint yet that he will run for the White House again in 2024. pic.twitter.com/uGzkYmerIC — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 2, 2021

Farage responded: "I know you can't answer that question because it will start the campaign clock ticking."

Trump finished the interview saying: "We're going to have a big '22 and I think we're going to have an even bigger '24."

The clearest indication, before now, that the controversial Republican would run in the 2024 election was early last month.

"I am certainly thinking about it and we'll see," he said in an interview with Fox News.

For Trump to run in 2024, he'll need to win the Republican presidential nomination. Officially, the campaign for that role doesn't begin until after the US's midterm elections in November 2022.

Trump used his airtime with Farage to once again say the 2020 election, that he lost, was "rigged".

He also took a swing at current US President Joe Biden for pulling all troops out of Afghanistan this year, resulting in a Taliban takeover.

Donald Trump during his interview with Nigel Farage. Photo / GB News

Trump labelled the move "the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country".

"It's a shame what's happened to the United States," he said.

As for the US Capitol riot on January 6, which resulted in Trump's second impeachment by the US Congress for allegedly inciting the mob, Trump tried to change the narrative.

"The insurrection took place on November 3, that was election day," he said.

"That was to me the insurrection and January 6 was the protest."

Trump also said Twitter, the social platform he was banned from days after January 6, was "a very boring place to be" now.

In July, Trump announced he was suing Facebook, Twitter and Google, accusing the tech giants of violating his right to freedom of speech.

In October, he revealed he was planning to start his own social media platform, dubbed TRUTH Social.