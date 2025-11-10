Advertisement
Police arrest man after bulldozer rampage through Wolverhampton city centre

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A Wolverhampton man has been arrested after he was taped driving a stolen earthmover through the city center. Video / @RusGarbageHuman

A Wolverhampton man has been taken into custody after he was filmed crashing a stolen earthmover into a postal truck.

The 41-year-old stole the 24 tonne construction vehicle from Staffordshire on November 8, the BBC reports, driving through the Wolverhampton city centre and accessing a dual carriageway.

Video posted to

