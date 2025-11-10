A Wolverhampton man has been arrested after he was taped driving a stolen earthmover through the city center. Video / @RusGarbageHuman

A Wolverhampton man has been taken into custody after he was filmed crashing a stolen earthmover into a postal truck.

The 41-year-old stole the 24 tonne construction vehicle from Staffordshire on November 8, the BBC reports, driving through the Wolverhampton city centre and accessing a dual carriageway.

Video posted to X captured the man driving along a main road before crashing into a Royal Mail truck as onlookers watched.

Witness Charlene Harris told Metro she was at the local pub when people started streaming onto the streets to watch the earthmover pass.

She said the bulldozer “got through the lorry easily”.