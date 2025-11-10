“It was being used to block the road. The police were shouting at everyone to keep away – and then we got word that a bulldozer was coming down from Willenhall,” she said.
“We couldn’t believe what was going on. The amount of police trying to stop it was unbelievable.”
In a statement, West Midlands Police said they became aware of a digger driving through the city at 5.40pm local time.
Authorities “attempted to stop the construction vehicle as it continued to damage road surfaces and street furniture”, successfully stopping the man at 8.15pm.
The man was arrested on suspicion of a host of charges, including drink driving, dangerous driving, theft, fail to stop and using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour to cause harassment.
The man will remain in custody as the police continue investigating the incident.