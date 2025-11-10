Police officers stand guard at the entrance of Machala prison in Ecuador after a deadly day at the facility. Photo / Luis Suarez, AFP

Authorities say at least 27 inmates were found dead by asphyxiation at an Ecuadorian prison on Monday after an armed riot hours earlier left four others dead and dozens injured.

In a statement, prison authorities said the 27 individuals found dead at the Machala prison in El Oro province had “among themselves committed asphyxiation, which caused immediate death by suspension”.

Authorities said they were still working to “fully clarify the facts” and forensic medical personnel were on site to verify information.

The deadly day at Machala’s prison marks the latest spasm of prison unrest in the South American country.

Ecuadorian prisons have become operational centres for rival drug-trafficking gangs, with more than 500 inmates killed in fighting between groups competing to control the lucrative but illegal trade.