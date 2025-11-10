Advertisement
Authorities say 31 died in Ecuador prison, many asphyxiated

AFP
2 mins to read

Police officers stand guard at the entrance of Machala prison in Ecuador after a deadly day at the facility. Photo / Luis Suarez, AFP

Authorities say at least 27 inmates were found dead by asphyxiation at an Ecuadorian prison on Monday after an armed riot hours earlier left four others dead and dozens injured.

In a statement, prison authorities said the 27 individuals found dead at the Machala prison in El Oro province had

