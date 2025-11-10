Elite police teams entered the prison immediately and regained control after the riot broke out, the agency said.
But it did not specify the identities of the deceased or confirm whether the violence was another case of inter-gang fighting.
Violence is believed to be connected to plans to move some inmates into a new maximum-security prison built by the Government of President Daniel Noboa in another province, with the site due to be inaugurated this month.
At the end of September, another armed confrontation at the prison in Machala left 13 inmates and a prison official dead.