Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Donald Trump and the art of the lie: The bigger the better

10 minutes to read

In embracing the lie that the US election was "stolen", President Donald Trump has taken a path that often works for populist leaders. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Andrew Higgins

In a cable to Washington in 1944, George F. Kennan, counsellor at the US Embassy in Stalin's Moscow, warned of the occult power held by lies, noting that Soviet rule "has proved some strange and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.