Donald Trump 2024: Former president plotting revenge from 'war room'

Not content to retire from the world of politics, Donald Trump has reportedly set up a "war room" in his Florida estate where he is said to be plotting his return and his revenge on those who turned against him.

After he had stepped away from the White House, the former president was said to have been "unreachable" to anyone outside his limited circle of loyal aides, longtime friends and diehard political allies.

However, it appears he is beginning to sow the seeds of a potential comeback, that could include him running for office again in 2024 or backing one of his children to continue his brand of politics.

Former President Donald Trump reacts as he is driven past supporters on February 15, 2021 in West Palm Beach. Photo / Getty Images

You'd be forgiven for thinking Trump was taking it easy after his tumultuous four years in power, as paparazzi shots over the past few weeks have revealed he spends the majority of his mornings indulging in one of his great passions, playing golf.

However, sources close to the former president have told media outlets in the US that even when he's cruising around the course near to his Mar-a-Lago pad he is making and taking calls from his allies and aides in the political world.

However, multiple people familiar with Trump's current habits have told CNN that after he finishes up on the course, the serious work begins – when he retreats, alone, into his quarters to his own private living space.

Those sources said that when Trump is alone inside his "war room" he is plotting towards his ultimate goal – to return to power in 2024.

Now that he has been acquitted in his second impeachment trial, there is nothing holding him back from running again apart from the numerous legal challenges he faces.

Oh this is so very on brand for cpac

pic.twitter.com/iW7K4Xgxsm — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 26, 2021

Another option is to thrust either Ivanka or Donald Trump Jr into the spotlight to take his place.

Other sources told Politico, Trump will soon begin vetting candidates at Mar-a-Lago who are eager to fulfil his promise to exact vengeance upon incumbent Republicans who've scorned him, and to ensure every open Republican seat in the 2022 midterms has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it.

President Donald Trump hugs and kisses the American flag after speaking at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020. Photo / AP

Trump is also gearing up for an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend which will likely provide some insight into his short-term goals.

Analysts believe these goals could include backing his son Donald Trump Jr – seen by some as the heir to his father's legacy – who will be making his way across the USA on behalf of Trump loyalists and supporters for the midterm election in 2022.

Political experts in the US believe Donald Trump Jr is currently being favoured to take the helm from his father. Photo / Getty Images

"Once 2022 kicks into high gear, expect Don (Trump Jr) to be an extremely active presence on the campaign trail," a person who works with Trump Jr told CNN.

In another clue that Trump is not backing down from the political world – Trump spoke with Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee on Tuesday, evening according to The Washington Post.

Analysts believe the meeting was set up so Trump could feel out where he lies in the party's future, and whether he feels inclined to assist or oppose a particular person.

As his family bands together in his post-presidency life, another option for Trump to extend "Trumpism" and his legacy would be to recommend his daughter Ivanka as a successor.

He has previously hinted this may happen, saying IvankaTrump would be "very hard to beat" if she were to run for president herself.

The former first daughter – who acted as a White House adviser alongside husband Jared Kushner during her father's presidency – has moved her young family to South Florida in the wake of the 74-year-old's election defeat.

The couple and their three children are currently renting a luxury residence at the Arte Surfside – just one hour from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort – and she has reportedly visited her father several times.

She is reportedly concocting a new plan towards her lofty political ambitions.

Ivanka Trump relaxes on her balcony in February in Miami, Florida. Photo / Getty Images

According to a recent report by Axios, the 39-year-old's "re-emergence plan" is centred on criminal justice reform – a cause already championed by a string of high-profile figures including Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z and Kevin Hart.

However, political experts in the US believe Trump Jr is currently being favoured to take the helm from his father – should the former president decide to retire.

There are also signs from paparazzi shots that Ivanka Trump is taking a break from the political world, following her hectic days in the White House.

Shots show her lounging on the beach adjacent to her new home reading The Book of Joy by the Dalai Lama.

She has also been spotted picking her kids up from school, grabbing smoothies from a store, donning tennis whites and enjoying a trip to a local alligator park.

Meanwhile, her brother – Trump Jr – appears to be delving more deeply into the political world.

He has taken aim at leading Republicans on Twitter for their lack of support during his father's impeachment trial.

And he didn't hold back, branding them "losers" and "clowns" in a lengthy video he posted online.

"Not guilty. Let me say that again for the people in the back. Not guilty, OK," he said in the video "The Democrats can actually go back to do doing some work in the Senate. All of the Senate was punished through this nonsense.

"You obviously had the typical, the loser Republicans that couldn't get elected dog catcher today.

"The ones that are so weak, like the Mitt Romneys of the world, with Republicans like Mitt Romney, who needs Democrats, those clowns."

News.com.au's US correspondent Sam Clench said that Trump Jr seemed like a likely candidate to take over from his father's brand – calling him an immediate frontrunner if Trump decides he will not run again in 2024.

"He's the one who instinctively understands his father's appeal to the country, he's the one who is a star at the MAGA rally circuit," he said.

"He's the one that people get excited to see if they're a supporter of the former president.