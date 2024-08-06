The family of a 40-year-old doctor did not witness the moment a river broke bank plunging him into waters where he was taken by a crocodile.

Father of three David Hogbin from New South Wales was identified on Tuesday as the victim of an attack by a 4.9m crocodile near Cooktown in far north Queensland.

Queensland police confirmed human remains were found inside a crocodile after it was humanely killed on Monday.

Rangers had targeted the crocodile with a distinctive scar near its snout during an extensive three-day search for Hogbin.

He had been fishing with his wife and three boys at Annan River Bridge on Saturday afternoon when he fell into the water and did not resurface.