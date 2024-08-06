Advertisement
Doctor David Hogbin identified as Queensland crocodile attack victim

AAP
By Fraser Barton
The family of a 40-year-old doctor did not witness the moment a river broke bank plunging him into waters where he was taken by a crocodile.

Father of three David Hogbin from New South Wales was identified on Tuesday as the victim of an attack by a 4.9m crocodile near Cooktown in far north Queensland.

Queensland police confirmed human remains were found inside a crocodile after it was humanely killed on Monday.

Rangers had targeted the crocodile with a distinctive scar near its snout during an extensive three-day search for Hogbin.

He had been fishing with his wife and three boys at Annan River Bridge on Saturday afternoon when he fell into the water and did not resurface.

Dave Hogbin's remains were found inside a crocodile. Photo / GoFundMe
The reptile was found in a creek 4km upstream from the attack.

“Dave was having an incredible time on a 4WD and camping trip in far north Queensland with his wife, Jane, his three beautiful boys and Jane’s family,” friend Alex Ward wrote on GoFundMe.

“While walking along an established path on a riverbank, it is believed a portion of the bank gave way, causing Dave to fall into the river with a known crocodile.

“One small consolation is that none of Dave’s children witnessed this event.”

The GoFundMe has raised more than A$10,000 ($11,000) as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police were working with wildlife officers as investigations continued amid reports crocodiles had been fed by humans at the spot.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

