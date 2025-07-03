Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

With fires and rising seas, California is running out of safe places to build needed housing

By Eliyahu Kamisher
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

An aerial image shows homes damaged and destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighbourhood of Los Angeles county, California, on January 30, Photo / AFP

An aerial image shows homes damaged and destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighbourhood of Los Angeles county, California, on January 30, Photo / AFP

California, gripped by a housing shortage that is forcing families from the state, wants to build 2.5 million homes. But it’s running out of safe places to put them.

Much of the land best suited for new housing - wind-swept, grassy hills surrounding the state’s major cities - now faces

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World