Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Desperate bid to save JFK shown in resurfaced film

By Colin Moynihan
New York Times·
7 mins to read
In recently surfaced footage, Clint Hill, a Secret Service agent, is visible atop a limousine rushing President John F. Kennedy to the hospital after he was shot in Dallas. Photo / RR Auction via The New York Times

In recently surfaced footage, Clint Hill, a Secret Service agent, is visible atop a limousine rushing President John F. Kennedy to the hospital after he was shot in Dallas. Photo / RR Auction via The New York Times

The footage from 1963, taken by a Texas businessman and seen only by a few, shows the president’s limousine speeding to a Dallas hospital. It is being auctioned this month.

Nearly 61 years ago, Dale

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World