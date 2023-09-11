Voyager 2023 media awards
JFK assassination witness breaks his silence and raises new questions

New York Times
By Peter Baker

The account of Paul Landis, one of the Secret Service agents just feet away from John F. Kennedy when he was struck down, could change the understanding of what happened in Dallas in 1963.

He

