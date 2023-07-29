Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The daring WWII rescue of John F. Kennedy: who was the mysterious New Zealand soldier?

Jane Phare
By
9 mins to read
John F. Kennedy with his then-fiancee Jackie Bouvier in Massachusetts in 1953, 10 years after Kennedy and his crew were rescued after being shipwrecked in the Solomon Islands. Photo / Getty Images

John F. Kennedy with his then-fiancee Jackie Bouvier in Massachusetts in 1953, 10 years after Kennedy and his crew were rescued after being shipwrecked in the Solomon Islands. Photo / Getty Images

Eighty years ago a Kiwi soldier by the name of Wincote helped rescue former US President John F. Kennedy and his desperate, shipwrecked crew off a remote island in the Solomons during World War II.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand