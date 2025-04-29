Jess Coughlin, a campaigner with community group Neighbours of Fish Farming, holds a bag containing pieces of rotten fish found on the beach of Verona Sands in Tasmania, Australia. Photo / Gregory Plesse / AFP
Popcorn-sized bits of dead salmon washed up on a Tasmanian beach, sparking an environment-versus-industry debate.
The die-off was linked to a bacterium affecting salmon pens, described as an “unprecedented salmon mortality event”.
Environmentalists blame the salmon industry for pollution and threatening the endangered Maugean skate’s existence.
On a tree-lined beach in Australia’s rugged island state of Tasmania, locals discovered popcorn-sized bits of dead salmon washed up along the sand.
When the stinky remains landed in Verona Sands, population 131, they stirred up a festering environment-versus-industry row shortly before Saturday’s general elections.
The fish remnants found in February were traced to a mass die-off from vast, circular salmon farming pens set up in the waters of the surrounding Tasman Sea estuary.
The Tasmanian fish farming industry produces 75,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon a year – 90% of Australia’s total output.
“This is the direct result of excessive nitrogen pollution, overstocking of pens, corrupt governance and a consequent failure to regulate, all directly attributable to the foreign-owned salmon corporations’ endless greed.”
The salmon industry is notably blamed for threatening the existence of the endangered Maugean skate, a species of ray that grows to about the length of an adult person’s arm.
They are found only in western Tasmania’s Macquarie Harbour, which is also home to about 10% of the state’s salmon industry.
Official advice to the Federal Government in November 2023 said it may have to reconsider the industry’s legality – and eventually even suspend its operations – because of scientific findings of an “increased extinction risk” to the skates.
‘Anger and distress’
Less than six weeks before the elections, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Government intervened to block that possibility, saying it had to protect jobs.