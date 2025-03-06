A 12.4m wave was recorded on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane, Scully said, the largest swell ever picked up by that monitoring station.

Record-breaking waves are seen as the outer fringe of Tropical Cyclone Alfred started whipping eastern Australia, in Coolangatta on March 6. Photo / AFP

Tropical Cyclone Alfred was initially forecast to strike land late on Thursday evening, but was now expected to arrive Friday afternoon or even early Saturday morning.

While this gave coastal hamlets more time to stack sandbags and stockpile food, Scully warned it also left them exposed to wild weather on the storm’s outer edges.

“It will mean that the coastal areas are exposed for a longer period of time.”

Some towns had already seen “well over” 200mm of rain, Scully said.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred would cross the coast somewhere near the bustling metropolitan hub of Brisbane, the weather bureau said.

It would be the first cyclone to make landfall in the area for more than 50 years.

“There’s a lot of people in harm’s way here. We’re talking about something like four-and-a-half million Australians,” said senior Government minister Jim Chalmers.

“It’s rare for a cyclone to be this far south and to threaten such a huge population area.”

A resident is reflected in a window as she walks past a row of sandbags covering the front of a shop in the town of Lismore. Photo / AFP

Ice cold

American rap star Ice Cube was caught in the storm ahead of concert dates in southern cities Sydney and Melbourne.

“I’m staying clear of it. I haven’t been through a cyclone before. I can check this off my bucket list for sure,” he told Australia’s Channel 10.

“I’m right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute.”

Strong winds knocked out power to more than 4000 homes, utility company Essential Energy said.

More than 900 schools across Queensland and the flood-prone northern rivers region of New South Wales were closed on Thursday morning, education department officials said.

While cyclones are common in the warm tropical waters lapping Australia’s northern flank, it is rarer for them to form in cooler waters further south.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred would be the first to make landfall in that part of Australia since 1974, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.