Tropical Cyclone Alfred, currently at a category 2, is set to make landfall in the early hours of Friday – with modelling showing nearly 20,000 homes in Brisbane alone could be impacted by flooding or inundation.
More than half a metre of rain is tipped for large areas of Queensland and New South Wales, along with flooding, destructive winds, storm surge and coastal inundation.
Kiwi expat Pania Reiri-Smith, who moved to Brisbane with her husband and four children just over two years ago, said she had been trying to buy water for several days without success.
“It was so sad because the entire place was packed, the water had already run out and the bread had nearly run out. All of the cheaper foods had already sold out so people are either having to rely on what they have or had to buy expensive brands,” she said.
She said the family had six one-litre bottles of water to share between the six of them.
“It’s a little bit different when it’s only yourself, but when you’ve got to cater for your family it hits home a little bit more.”
Reiri-Smith, a substitute teacher, said schools would close for the rest of the week from today and that her children were getting “a little bit panicky”.
“It is feeling a little bit eerie, we’ve got a little bit of wind and there’s been a little bit of rain... but we’re hearing that there are 17m swells and that’s a little bit disconcerting.
“We’ve already gone and put everything away outside and barricaded it with heavy furniture... We’ve done everything we can so now we’re just having to wait.”
Local media has reported public transport services and elective surgeries are set to be cancelled on Thursday and Friday in areas within the impact zone. Hundreds of schools in Queensland and New South Wales would also close for the rest of the week.
News.com.au reported Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had deployed the Australian Defence Force, including troops and vehicles, to assist as the cyclone approaches the Queensland coastline.
“This is a serious weather event, with heavy rain, destructive winds, and major flooding expected,” Albanese said.
“To everyone in the warning zone, please stay informed, follow advice from emergency services, and take the necessary precautions to keep yourself and your family safe.”
Meanwhile, Brisbane City Council issued an emergency alert shortly after 3pm NZT telling residents to “prepare to evacuate”.
“Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to impact Brisbane communities. Very high tides, damaging winds, flooding and erosion are possible along coastal areas, rivers and creeks,” the alert read.
“You should secure items in your yard, finalise an evacuation kit and ensure you are prepared as conditions and times of impacts may change. If you believe you will be impacted, seek shelter with friends and family who are in a safer location.”
