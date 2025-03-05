“We were told on Sunday that there was going to be a cyclone so we nonchalantly started to get a few things in preparation,” Reiri-Smith said.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is bearing down on the Queensland coast. Photo / JMA

“Upon arrival at the supermarket that day and seeing that people had already panic bought, it started to instil a bit of panic in us.”

The family from Wairarapa are living in Springwood, a suburb in Logan City in Southeast Queensland that is roughly 45 minutes from the East Coast but directly in the path of Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Reiri-Smith said she arrived at her local supermarket just after it opened on Wednesday morning and it was “packed”.

“It was so sad because the entire place was packed, the water had already run out and the bread had nearly run out. All of the cheaper foods had already sold out so people are either having to rely on what they have or had to buy expensive brands,” she said.

She said the family had six one-litre bottles of water to share between the six of them.

Empty shelves in Coles Supermarket in the Brisbane suburb of Newmarket, where people have been panic buying ahead of Tropical Cyclone Alfred. Photo / NewsWire, John Gass

“It’s a little bit different when it’s only yourself, but when you’ve got to cater for your family it hits home a little bit more.”

Reiri-Smith, a substitute teacher, said schools would close for the rest of the week from today and that her children were getting “a little bit panicky”.

“It is feeling a little bit eerie, we’ve got a little bit of wind and there’s been a little bit of rain... but we’re hearing that there are 17m swells and that’s a little bit disconcerting.

“We’ve already gone and put everything away outside and barricaded it with heavy furniture... We’ve done everything we can so now we’re just having to wait.”

Local media has reported public transport services and elective surgeries are set to be cancelled on Thursday and Friday in areas within the impact zone. Hundreds of schools in Queensland and New South Wales would also close for the rest of the week.

News.com.au reported Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had deployed the Australian Defence Force, including troops and vehicles, to assist as the cyclone approaches the Queensland coastline.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has deployed the Australian Defence Force to assist as the cyclone approaches Queensland. Photo / Mark Coote

“This is a serious weather event, with heavy rain, destructive winds, and major flooding expected,” Albanese said.

“To everyone in the warning zone, please stay informed, follow advice from emergency services, and take the necessary precautions to keep yourself and your family safe.”

A Sikorsky S-61 had been sent to Coffs Harbour and a US 60 Black Hawk would divert to Bundaberg over the coming days, News.com.au reported.

Queensland police said 176 officers and recruits were deployed to the Gold Coast yesterday to monitor the evolving situation and determine whether additional personnel would be required.

Gold Coast Airport took to social media to announce its closure from 4pm (AEST) on Wednesday in response to the cyclone. Multiple flights have also been suspended or cancelled.

Gold Coast’s Acting Mayor Donna Gates urged residents not to leave their homes after 6pm yesterday, with flooding expected to start.

“This looks like the most significant event in our city in terms of destructive winds and heavy rain that we’ve seen since 1954,” Gates said.

“Let me reiterate that this is going to be a very widespread event, and the modelling shows for the canal estates, just as it does for anyone on a dry residential block.”

Meanwhile, Brisbane City Council issued an emergency alert shortly after 3pm NZT telling residents to “prepare to evacuate”.

“Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to impact Brisbane communities. Very high tides, damaging winds, flooding and erosion are possible along coastal areas, rivers and creeks,” the alert read.

“You should secure items in your yard, finalise an evacuation kit and ensure you are prepared as conditions and times of impacts may change. If you believe you will be impacted, seek shelter with friends and family who are in a safer location.”

