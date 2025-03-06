Waiohiki’s Sarah Hay was left without power for 17 days after Gabrielle. Now, on holiday in Brisbane, she finds herself bracing for another storm. But this time, things feel different.
“The house was prepared yesterday,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.
“Windows taped, outdoor furniture secured, emergency kits checked, and everything needed for power outage located. We feel prepared, know what parts of the house are safe ... and are ready for whatever happens as much as we can be.”
Bec Allpress, a former Havelock North resident now living in Redland Bay, south of Brisbane, is also witnessing a level of preparation she says didn’t happen as Cyclone Gabrielle approached the Bay.
Allpress was visiting Hawke’s Bay and left the region just before Gabrielle hit but closely followed its impact on friends and family.
Now, watching Queensland brace for Alfred, she told Hawke’s Bay Today, “everything has been covered”.
“We are all seeing storm surge maps, so places that haven’t flooded before are being told to leave, because basically if the cyclone crosses in high tide, it’s going to be unprecedented.”
Allpress said that although it is a “scary and uncertain time for everyone,” the community is calm.
“Our sandbagging stations have been open for days ... Dumps are doing extended hours for people to clear their yards. We’ve been told to take our rubbish bins to the dump so they’re empty and can be stored inside, and to reduce them blowing over and having waste and rubbish going everywhere,” she said.